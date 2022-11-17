Presearch (PRE) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $76,391.53 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

