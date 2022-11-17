Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.47

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.47 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 115.70 ($1.36). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.37), with a volume of 3,628,078 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 165 ($1.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 66.46%.

In other news, insider Steven Owen acquired 28,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,207.24).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

