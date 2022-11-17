Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
PRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Down 9.8 %
Prime Medicine stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
