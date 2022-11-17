ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Position Lessened by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

QLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,980. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

