ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 2.1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.19. 379,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,183,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,243.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,794,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,175 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,266,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 509,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,203,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,250 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,093,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 249.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,074,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 767,243 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.