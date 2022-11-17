ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Raised to €6.20

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to €6.20 ($6.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Barclays raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.76) to €8.65 ($8.92) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.20) to €8.90 ($9.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 2.3 %

PBSFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 7,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.