Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $86,451,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

