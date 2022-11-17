Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 3.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Align Technology worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after buying an additional 324,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Stock Performance

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.73. 35,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,642. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $698.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.