PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

