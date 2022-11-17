PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

PTC stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,744. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

