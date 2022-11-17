Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 254.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 692.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 520,575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $317,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

