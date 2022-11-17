Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Univest Sec issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang expects that the transportation company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
