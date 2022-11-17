Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capreit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

