qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $203,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.35. 485,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,879. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

