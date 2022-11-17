qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 1,155,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

