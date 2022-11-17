qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.53. 25,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average of $296.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

