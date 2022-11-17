qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.
Twilio Trading Up 0.9 %
TWLO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 84,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $313.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
