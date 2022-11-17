Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

XM stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.69. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

