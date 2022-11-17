Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Quantafuel ASA Trading Down 29.0 %

OTC QNTFF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Quantafuel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

About Quantafuel ASA

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company, which converts plastic waste to environment friendly fuels and chemicals in Norway. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

