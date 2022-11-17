Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.28. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

