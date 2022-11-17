QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$47,150.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$47,150.00 ($31,644.30).

QV Equities Stock Performance

Get QV Equities alerts:

QV Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.39%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.