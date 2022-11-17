Rally Market Capitalization Tops $37.01 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and $728,557.04 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,600,448 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

