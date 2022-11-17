Raymond James Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.23.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
