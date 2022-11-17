Raymond James Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.