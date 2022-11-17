Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

11/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $121.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $210.00.

10/19/2022 – Boeing was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $281.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.77. 126,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $231.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

