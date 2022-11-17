Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $125.00.

11/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $125.00.

11/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $136.00.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $142.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00.

11/7/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $120.00.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $200.00.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $145.00.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $150.00.

10/20/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $160.00.

10/18/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $145.00.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 1,352,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,339. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

