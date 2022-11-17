Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/15/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.60 ($26.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.00 ($24.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($19.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($29.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €18.80 ($19.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/24/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($37.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/17/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.50 ($17.01) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €18.80 ($19.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($19.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.20 ($25.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($19.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €17.50 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/19/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/19/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK stock traded down €0.46 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €19.05 ($19.63). The company had a trading volume of 936,813 shares. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.61) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day moving average of €20.78.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.