Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Grid (NGG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Grid (NYSE: NGG) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2022 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – National Grid is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51).

10/12/2022 – National Grid is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 351,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

