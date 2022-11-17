Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.27.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 193.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Redfin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

