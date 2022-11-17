Render Token (RNDR) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $120.92 million and $10.98 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

