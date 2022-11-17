Renovacor (RCOR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Renovacor (NYSE:RCORGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Renovacor stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Renovacor has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

RCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renovacor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCORGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

