Renovacor (RCOR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Renovacor Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of Renovacor stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Renovacor has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Renovacor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renovacor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovacor

Renovacor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.