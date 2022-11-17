Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AECOM’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AECOM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

ACM opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AECOM by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,968,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,358,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.