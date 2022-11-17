Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of SGC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

