Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG):

11/4/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $197.00.

10/28/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $215.00.

9/21/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.54. 17,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

