Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Research Solutions worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 96.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Research Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

