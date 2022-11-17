ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 11,280 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95.

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

