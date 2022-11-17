Reviewing Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) and Its Competitors

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is one of 418 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Consensus Cloud Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million $109.00 million 19.79 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors $1.82 billion $285.24 million -8.80

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors 1774 11833 25061 559 2.62

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 66.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46% Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors -81.36% -69.23% -8.95%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

