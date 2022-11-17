Reviewing Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -6.44% -1.64% -1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Kandi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $366.01 million 1.28 -$67.36 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.41 $22.86 million ($0.08) -37.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kandi Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro.

8.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

