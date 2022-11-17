Reviewing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 26.47 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -8.33 Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.72 $119.50 million $1.26 26.29

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -51.88% -30.58% Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

