Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.99

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.99 and traded as high as $19.57. Rexel shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXLSF. Cheuvreux raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rexel from €19.00 ($19.59) to €20.00 ($20.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

