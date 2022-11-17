Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 6.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 10,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after buying an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

