Richard D. Wampler II Sells 3,454 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $53,571.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $141,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.1 %

DGICA opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.53.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.