RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and $5.09 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,519,672.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

