Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,385,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 11.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 22,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,955. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.