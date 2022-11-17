Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a market cap of $460.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

