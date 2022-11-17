Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires Shares of 3,046 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

