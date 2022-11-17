Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 19,823,819 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

