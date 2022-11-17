Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $136,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 88,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.