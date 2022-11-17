Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $467,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 156,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

