Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

