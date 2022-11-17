Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 107,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

